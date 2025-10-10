×
The Standard

East African leaders accused of uniting against State critics

By Brian Otieno | Oct. 10, 2025

Heads of State William Ruto (Kenya), Samia Suluhu (Tanzania) and Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (Uganda) at a past event. [File, Standard]

Alarmed by a spate of cross-border abductions of state critics in East Africa – the latest involving Kenyan activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo – activists from the region are plotting a united fightback against autocracy.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

