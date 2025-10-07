Ruto, Raila allies dominate list of nominees for national honours

President William Ruto with Hon Raila Odinga at a funeral service in Homabay County. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The Parliamentary Honours Advisory Committee has published a list of at least 60 nominees, majority of who are sitting Members of Parliament sympathetic to President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s broad-based government, proposed to be conferred with national honours this year.

Among the nominees are senators, MPs, and parliamentary staff recommended for recognition under different categories, including the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear, Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear, Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear, Head of State Commendation.