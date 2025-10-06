'A little too late', Kenyans react to Faith Odhiambo's resignation

Faith Odhiambo LSK President during The NOC-K East Africa Gender Conference in Nairobi. Jan 29, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The resignation of Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo as Vice Chairperson of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests has sparked mixed reactions across the country.

Odhiambo stepped down on Monday, citing legal challenges and delays that have hampered the panel’s operations.

In a statement, Odhiambo said she had formally tendered her resignation to the Head of Public Service, noting that court orders had effectively stalled the panel’s work.

“The 120-day mandate of the panel is likely to lapse before victims’ requests for hearings can be addressed,” she stated.

She added that her decision was guided by her oath of office as LSK President to safeguard the integrity of Kenya’s legal institutions.

“As resilient as the resolve of the Law Society of Kenya has been in upholding the rule of law throughout Kenya’s history, especially in the last two years, my oath of office demands that I do all it takes to preserve such resilience from all adversaries and detractors,” she said.

The 18-member panel was established in August 2025 to facilitate compensation for victims of demonstrations and protests dating back to 2017.

According to Odhiambo, the proposed mandate presented an opportunity to “overhaul the existing legal and institutional framework on victim reparations,” which she described as inadequate in addressing public concerns over police overreach and protestor victimisation.

Following her resignation, Kenyans online shared divergent views on her decision.

Former Mukurwe-ini MP Kabando wa Kabando praised Odhiambo for heeding public outcry and stepping down.

“Shukrani Rais Faith Odhiambo for, finally, heeding the people’s voice to exit Ruto’s noxious impunity deodorant. The voice of the people is the voice of God,” he wrote on X .

Kabando added that the move was an important step toward restoring her public image, which he said had been dented following her appointment.

“We pray you’ll recover the huge public trust and admiration that you had gained by your gusto,” he added.

However, lawyer Miguna Miguna dismissed the resignation as insincere, saying it was “too little, too late.”

“It’s also deceptive. Faith Odhiambo’s credibility is in Makau Mutua’s toilet,” Miguna posted.

Some Kenyans on social media also shared mixed opinions.

One user, Jane Kyalo, questioned the timing of Odhiambo’s resignation, saying:

“It’s funny how one would be against the appointment and still expect the family to get compensation equally and make the best of it.”

Another wrote: “I don’t think Faith Odhiambo’s resignation will shake the compensation programme. Her reputation is already damaged; she is now exposed and seen as rootless.”

Some, however, said they were not surprised, claiming they had expected her to step down. Others alleged that she had bowed to external pressure from her supporters and critics alike.

The Panel of Experts was established through a Gazette Notice on August 25, 2025, under the Office of the Head of Public Service. Its main role was to process and recommend compensation for victims of demonstrations and protests held since 2017.