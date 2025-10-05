IG Kanja orders investigation into CHAN allowance misuse saga

Security officer conducts a search on fans heading to The Moi International Sports Center to watch Harambee Stars clash with Madagascar in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) quarter final match on Aug 22, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to investigate the allowances saga surrounding the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN). Both senior and junior officers interviewed by Sunday Standard described working tirelessly to ensure the success of the tournament, only to be shortchanged on their allowances.

“When the matter was brought to my attention, I instructed the Internal Affairs Department to initiate investigations into the issue,” Kanja told Sunday Standard.

“The probe is yet to be concluded, and appropriate action will be taken if it is found that wrongdoing occurred.”

The IG ordered the IAU to submit the investigation report within two weeks to enable swift action against any implicated officers. “Anyone found culpable will face serious disciplinary measures,” he said.

Kanja emphasised that he is pursuing reforms prioritising police welfare and that no officer, regardless of rank, will sabotage his agenda for the National Police Service (NPS).

“For now, we should refrain from speculation or assigning blame until the matter is thoroughly investigated. We are reforming the NPS, and the welfare of our officers remains central to this agenda,” he said.

Reports indicate many allowances never reached officers, mainly Police Constables, the lowest rank. Some officers, including Commissioners of Police (CP), were paid as little as Sh10,000 for 28 days, far below the allocated Sh7,700 daily rate, which totals Sh215,600.

The highest-ranking officer during CHAN was Adamson Bungei, Director of Operations at NPS and Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (SAIG), entitled to Sh9,240 daily, totalling Sh258,700 for 28 days. Bungei has not responded to calls since October 3.

Following Kanja’s directive, all officers involved in CHAN operations will face questioning. Bungei has previously appeared before the IAU and Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) over protest handling and testified in the inquest of Rex Masai, killed during June 2024 anti-tax protests.

Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, who oversees police operations, has also appeared before IAU and IPOA following the killing of Albert Ojwang at Central Police Station. A source confirmed that senior officers, including Bungei and Lagat, will be questioned if necessary, per the IG’s orders.

Sunday Standard understands officers on out-of-town duties are entitled to per diems between Sh6,000 and Sh16,000, rising with rank. One CP described the Sh10,000 payments as “disheartening,” suggesting misappropriation. “I am prepared to give a statement,” he said.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for CHAN received about KSh 1.4 billion to run the tournament. CEO Mike Rabar confirmed all allowance funds meant for police were wired to NPS but did not disclose the amount.

An NPS officer explained standing orders require payments to be made directly to officers based on rank, and CHAN was no exception. Senior NPS officials know the expected payments given the budget.