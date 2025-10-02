LSK, rights groups demand release of Kenyan activists abducted in Uganda

Kenyan activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo abducted by Ungandan authorites.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and two human rights groups have accused Ugandan authorities of abducting two Kenyan activists in Kampala, terming the incident a grave escalation of cross-border repression.

Bob Njagi, the FreeKenya Movement chairperson, and Nicholas Oyoo, the group’s secretary general, were seized on Wednesday, October 1, by armed individuals believed to be Ugandan security operatives.

Eyewitnesses reported the pair was taken from a petrol station in Kireka in broad daylight and driven to an undisclosed location. Their mobile phones were switched off, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

“This is a grave escalation. It signals the persistence of state-linked repression intended to silence those demanding justice and accountability,” said Irungu Houghton, Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya.

In a joint letter to Uganda’s High Commission in Nairobi, LSK, Vocal Africa, and Amnesty Kenya demanded the immediate release and safe return of Njagi and Oyoo.

The groups urged Ugandan authorities to disclose the activists’ location, guarantee their safety, and uphold their rights under international law.

Njagi, a former deputy director of elections at Kenya’s Orange Democratic Movement, had travelled to Uganda at the invitation of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine. His mission was to support the National Unity Platform in strengthening its nomination process.

“No crime was committed. Their actions were rooted in democratic solidarity and Pan-African unity,” said Felix Wambua, national coordinator of the FreeKenya Movement.

Njagi has previously faced enforced disappearance. In August 2024, he and two others were abducted in Kenya after protesting economic policies. He was held incommunicado for over a month and later released. Since then, he has reported continued surveillance and harassment.

“This is not an isolated case,” said LSK President Faith Odhiambo, adding, “Cross-border activism must not be criminalised or violently suppressed.”

Vocal Africa reported it had contacted Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which confirmed it is informed about the abduction and is following up through Kenya’s embassy in Uganda.

The lobby is also coordinating with civil society partners in Uganda to establish the activists’ whereabouts, its Executive Director, Hussein Khalid, said in a social media post.

The incident adds to a growing pattern of transnational repression targeting activists across East Africa.

Human rights groups have documented a rise in enforced disappearances and intimidation of civil society actors in the region over the past year.

Bobi Wine condemned the abduction, saying Njagi and Oyoo were targeted for associating with him. “They were picked up mafia-style and driven off to an unknown destination,” he noted.

The FreeKenya Movement said it remains in contact with other progressive groups across Africa, including South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters, and vowed to continue pushing for the release of Njagi and Oyoo.