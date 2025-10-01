This is a joke! Kenyans mock DCI's Sh1m offer to re-arrest Collins Jumaisi

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha (2nd R), 33, the main suspect in the Kware murders was escorted to the Kiambu Law Court in Kiambu on July 16, 2024. [AFP]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is under scrutiny again after announcing plans to re-arrest Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, the prime suspect in the killing of at least 42 women.

Yesterday, the National Police Service offered a reward of Sh1 million for information leading to Jumaisi’s capture.

In August last year, DCI appealed to the public for help in locating Jumaisi, who had escaped custody at Gigiri Police Station moments before he was to be arraigned on murder charges. He was among 13 prisoners who broke out under unclear circumstances.

Jumaisi had been arrested after confessing to killing several women between 2022 and 2024, whose remains were recovered from the Kware dumpsite in Nairobi.

Despite the confession, the murder suspect remains at large.

But DCI’s renewed appeal has now sparked criticism, with many questioning why he has not been arrested more than a year later.

“A significant cash reward will be provided to anyone with credible information leading to the suspect’s arrest. The suspect is from Shiru Sub-location, Shaviringa Location, Hamisi Sub-county in Vihiga County,” read part of the notice.

Netizens noted that the escape took place at one of Kenya’s most secure police stations, located near the US Embassy and United Nations offices. “This is a joke, my people,” wrote Luchi Robin on X.

Others linked the timing of the renewed manhunt to recent media reports. “Nobody is looking for him. It’s funny he is now being sought just days after reports that some of the Kware bodies had ‘colgate’ around the eyes, meaning they were victims of state brutality on demonstrators,” wrote one user identified as Githu.

The reaction followed a Citizen TV expose alleging that the Kware dumpsite in Embakasi had become a mass grave for dismembered women, some possibly linked to anti-government protests.

Witnesses who retrieved the bodies told the station that several victims had colgate smeared around their eyes, a tactic used by protesters against teargas, and that some were found wrapped in sacks with Kenyan flags.

Kejji Owiti questioned why no officers had been held accountable for last year’s escape. “How far with their case of aiding the escape, one year down the line?”

Lawyer Willis Otieno, on the other hand, accused the government of reacting only under public pressure. “A government that should lead with intelligence, foresight, and systems is instead being dragged into action by hashtags and media exposés,” he said.

Other Kenyans have asked authorities to rebuild public trust, warning that citizens risk victimisation if they provide information to state agencies.