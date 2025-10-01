Activist asks IEBC to publish system's security status

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon leads IEBC Commissioners at a media briefing Shanzu in Mombasa County on July 19, 2025. [Robert Menza/Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been challenged to disclose the status of its system’s security amid claims of spyware and Artificial Intelligence (AI) manipulation.

In a public petition, Nakuru activist Laban Omusundi wants IEBC to publicly acknowledge spyware and AI-driven interference risks and outline the threat model applicable to all electoral assets including Kiems kit among others.

IEBC has also been urged to publish a comprehensive cybersecurity framework for elections within 60 days.

“The framework should include asset inventory, secure development lifecycle, penetration testing, independent code review, supply-chain controls, incident response, logging and post-election audits-mapped to the law’s requirements,” submits Omusundi.

Further, Omusundi wants the commission to establish standing partnerships with independent international experts to monitor and verify electoral technologies before, during, and after polls.

He wants the experts to detect real-time anomalies.

He has also challenged IEBC to ensure transparency and verifiability by publishing system architecture and data-flow summaries.

“The commission should enable observer access to logs under strict privacy controls, release hash-locked software builds and commit to open, independently repeatable verification of results,” he deposes.

In addition, IEBC has been petitioned to provide regular public updates after any significant incidents, detailing security measures taken to sustain public trust.

Omusundi draws the attention of the commission to existing technology threats reported in September 2025 by independent forensics.

“The report found commercial spyware, FlexiSPY, on two Kenyan filmmakers' phones while the devices were in police custody. The same poses risks if the tools target stakeholders in an electoral process,” he claims.

He submits that there was risk in the democratic integrity if General Elections were conducted amid credible fears of digital interference.

“The same may erode the public trust, weaken governance and endanger national stability,” he avers.

Omusundi stresses that the constitution requires an electoral system that is simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable, and transparent, with prompt tabulation and open results’ organization.

The petition urges the commission to adopt independent, internationally verifiable technical oversight, including real-time monitoring and post-event audits.

“The same should not be left solely to insiders but have windows for external experts to inspect and continuously audit code, infrastructure, and data flows,” he suggests.

IEBC has also been instructed to ensure free, fair, transparent, and verifiable election results.

Omusundi reminded the commission that in July 2025 it cautioned politicians about unsubstantiated rigging talks following remarks by a sitting legislator in Wajir referring to "stealing votes" for the presidency.

“This rhetoric climate increases the risk of distrust and underscores the need for credible, technical safeguards and transparent oversight,” he says.

The petition was received and stamped by the IEBC.