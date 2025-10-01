Government dispatches relief food to ASAL counties. [Courtesy]

The government has dispatched relief food to ASAL regions in an effort to cushion vulnerable communities from hunger.

Speaking at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depot in Nairobi, Public Service and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said the move is part of a proactive response to the worsening drought crisis across the country’s 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) counties.

“This government has adequate food in stock and logistics in place to ensure every affected community receives timely support. We are rolling out relief efforts across all 23 drought-affected counties to reach those most in need. No Kenyan will die of hunger,” Ruku said.

The flagged-off consignment includes 6,600 bags of maize for Turkana County, 7,200 bags of rice for Mandera County, and 8,840 bags of beans to be shared between the two counties. The food is expected to support approximately 204,600 people in Turkana and 287,700 in Mandera.

According to Ruku, the government has also held a consultative meeting with Regional and County Commissioners from the affected regions, alongside the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) and the Meteorological Department, to map out both immediate relief efforts and long-term strategies.

“The meteorological department and NDMA have warned that the short rains will be largely below average in the 23 ASAL counties. More than 1.7 million Kenyans are food insecure, and the situation may escalate. That is why we are acting now to avert starvation,” he said.

He emphasised the need for sustainable solutions to Kenya’s recurring food insecurity challenges, noting that ongoing government investments in multipurpose dams, irrigation schemes, boreholes, and climate-resilient agriculture are critical to reducing dependency on aid.

“Relief food is essential in the short term, but it is not sustainable. We are committed to long-term solutions that empower communities and strengthen resilience,” he said.

The Ministry has also pledged to work closely with humanitarian partners, county governments, NGOs, and the private sector to ensure last-mile delivery of aid. National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) have been tasked with identifying at-risk households and guaranteeing transparency in distribution.

“We must all come together, government, private sector, NGOs, and local leaders, to make sure no Kenyan sleeps hungry,” Ruku added.