×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

DPP opposes release of passport for Oki Trading Director in Sh356 million fraud case

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 29, 2025
Former Oki General Trading director Honey Khatwani accused of Sh356M fraud, at Milimani Law Courts. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has opposed a fresh application by Oki General Trading Limited director, Honey Khatwani, who is facing Sh356 million fraud charges, seeking the release of his passport to enable him travel to Dubai.

The State prosecutor told the trial court that Khatwani had not tabled fresh evidence to justify the release of his travel documents.

The DPP added that the matter had already been determined when the court dismissed his earlier application.

“The applicant has not demonstrated any material change in circumstances since the court’s earlier ruling that would warrant a reconsideration or variation of the existing bail terms. Merely filing the application through a different advocate does not change the substance or legal merit of the application,” the prosecution submitted.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The state further argued: “The invitation letter to Dubai attached to the present application does not itself constitute sufficient or compelling justification to interfere with or vary the terms previously set by the court, particularly in light of the serious nature of the charges facing Khatwani.”

The state maintained that releasing the passport posed a real risk of flight and could compromise the integrity of the ongoing trial, especially since no safeguards had been proposed.

The prosecution also warned that repeated applications without new grounds risked undermining judicial finality and amounted to an abuse of court process.

“The application offends the overriding interests of justice and public confidence in the criminal justice system, especially where the accused seeks preferential treatment not ordinarily accorded to similarly placed accused persons,” the court heard.

Last month, the same court dismissed Khatwani’s initial attempt to secure his passport. In her ruling, Magistrate Dolphina Alego held that the accused, who is also facing a separate Sh356 million fraud case, had failed to provide sufficient justification to alter his bail terms.

“The accused has not demonstrated any change in circumstances that would justify a review of the bail terms,” ruled Magistrate Alego.

Khatwani’s legal team, led by Advocate Kennedy Echesa, had previously argued that he was a first-time offender and that the Dubai trip was critical for his business operations.

He is charged with stealing $2,786,174.40 (approximately Sh356,711,174.40) from OTCL, money alleged to have come into his possession through his employment.

The offence is said to have occurred at Babadogo in Nairobi County between January 1, 2020, and June 30, 2024.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Oki General Trading Limited Honey Khatwani Honey Khatwani Fraud Case
.

Latest Stories

KCB eye win against Sharks as league action picks up pace
KCB eye win against Sharks as league action picks up pace
Football
By Washington Onyango
5 hrs ago
Rising Starlets shift focus to Tanzania clash
Football
By Elizabeth Mburugu
5 hrs ago
World Mountain Running star Kiriago says he was inspired by Tokyo team
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Remembering Prof. Obel: The brilliant but controversial Kenyan scientist
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Remembering Prof. Obel: The brilliant but controversial Kenyan scientist
How universities risk shutdown as students threaten to back striking dons
By Juliet Omelo 5 hrs ago
How universities risk shutdown as students threaten to back striking dons
How Kenya's own officers allegedly supplied guns, bullets to bandits
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
How Kenya's own officers allegedly supplied guns, bullets to bandits
How trip to visit sick aunt became deadly journey for 14 family members
By Daniel Chege 5 hrs ago
How trip to visit sick aunt became deadly journey for 14 family members
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved