Russian embassy denies deportation of citizen linked to Kenya probe

President William Ruto with Russian ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tkachenko at State House Nairobi.

The Russian Embassy in Nairobi has dismissed reports that one of its nationals was arrested and deported, clarifying that he was only questioned by Kenyan authorities before leaving the country.

In a statement, the embassy said media reports on businessman Mikhail Lyapin were misleading, insisting that he had been scheduled to depart Kenya on the reported date.

According to the mission, Lyapin was escorted by law enforcement officers to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi on September 25, where he was questioned over his business activities but was not detained.

“Diplomats of the Russian Embassy in Nairobi provided the necessary consular and legal assistance to the Russian citizen, and also made sure that his legal rights were not violated,” the embassy stated.

The embassy further noted that it had not received any official communication from Kenyan authorities regarding allegations against Lyapin, adding that he is neither employed by the Russian government nor the Nairobi mission.

At the same time, the embassy stated that it remains committed to protecting Russian citizens while ensuring they comply with the laws of both countries.

The clarification follows reports linking Lyapin to investigations into the illegal recruitment of Kenyans to join the Russian military.

Earlier this week, detectives rescued at least 21 people from apartments in Nairobi, where they were allegedly being processed for travel to Russia under false pretenses.