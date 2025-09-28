From streets to ballots: IEBC seeks to register 6m Gen Z voters

With the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) kicking off the mass voter registration tomorrow, an estimated 6.3 million young voters are expected to be part of the 2027 voters in an election coming against the backdrop of loud calls for a “one-term” to torpedo President William Ruto's bid to extend his to to 2032 which was inspired by the 2024 the Gen Z revolt.
The quest for change, one that would see Kenya Kwanza exit, is pegged on the strength of participation of the youthful Gen Z voters in voter registration and actual voting process.