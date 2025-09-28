×
The Standard

From streets to ballots: IEBC seeks to register 6m Gen Z voters

By Ndungu Gachane and Josphat Thiong’o | Sep. 28, 2025
Protesters hang on the police lorry with administration police officers along Thika Road during the Gen Z anniversary protests on 25th June 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

With the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) kicking off the mass voter registration tomorrow, an estimated 6.3 million young voters are expected to be part of the 2027 voters in an election coming against the backdrop of loud calls for a “one-term” to torpedo President William Ruto's bid to extend his to to 2032 which was inspired by the 2024 the Gen Z revolt.

The quest for change, one that would see Kenya Kwanza exit, is pegged on the strength of participation of the youthful Gen Z voters in voter registration and actual voting process.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Gen Z Voters Mass Voter Registration Gen Z Uprising 2027 General Election
.

.

The Standard
