MPs demand answers on Sh31.6b Bomas of Kenya renovation

Ongoing Sh31.6 billion renovation of Bomas of Kenya, on April 16, 2025. [File, Standard]

A parliamentary watchdog committee has directed the management of Bomas of Kenya to provide full disclosure on the ongoing Sh31.6 billion renovation project amid growing public concern over the lack of transparency.

The Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration and Agriculture (PIC-SSAA) issued the directive on Monday, following revelations that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is carrying out the facelift.

During a session with Bomas CEO Nixon Serede, committee chair Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo MP) emphasised the need for accountability, stating that the CEO is legally obligated to update the House on progress at the public facility.

“We cannot defend the project if we lack the necessary details. It may be a worthy initiative, but without clear records, we cannot support it,” said Wangwe.

The committee also tasked the Office of the Auditor General to monitor the works and include findings in the next financial year’s report.

Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Jehow raised the issue, demanding an explanation on the project’s scope and costs. Her concern was supported by Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino, who cited reports suggesting Bomas had been “mortgaged” and placed under foreign control.

“If KDF is involved, we must know how they were contracted,” Owino said.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi added that negative public perceptions needed to be addressed, referencing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claim that a Turkish developer had taken over the facility.

In response, CEO Serede confirmed that KDF, funded by the National Treasury, is leading the renovations. He said the revamp followed research by the Tourism Research Institute, which highlighted the need to upgrade Bomas to match similar facilities in Rwanda and South Africa. The works are expected to conclude by June 2026, ahead of the French-Africa Summit.