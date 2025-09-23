×
The Standard

World must not abandon Haitian people, Ruto says as mission ends

By Edwin Nyarangi | Sep. 23, 2025
President William Ruto during the High-Level Meeting on Haiti at the United Nations General Assembly headquarters in New York, on September 22, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has stated that Kenya will not hasten its departure from Haiti, stressing that the Haitian people deserve a proper and dignified transition. He called on the international community to stand in solidarity with Haiti as the country struggles to restore peace and order.

Addressing a High-Level Meeting on Haiti at the United Nations General Assembly headquarters in New York on Monday, President Ruto urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to handle the Haitian crisis with the seriousness it deserves in order to return the country to normalcy.

