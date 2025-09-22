Ruto presses Africa's case for permanent UN Security Council seats

President Ruto alongside other leaders participates in discussions with African Union C-10 leaders on UN Security Council reform during the summit in New York.

President William Ruto has called Africa’s exclusion from permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council “indefensible” and urged African leaders to unite in pressing for reform.

Ruto spoke at the Seventh Summit of the African Union Committee of 10 Heads of State and Government (C-10) on Security Council reform, saying Africa carries a disproportionate share of the council’s agenda yet remains the only continent without permanent representation.

“Africa’s exclusion is indefensible. At 80, the United Nations’ credibility will be judged by whether it finally delivers justice and representation for Africa,” said Ruto on September 22.

He noted that Africa contributes some of the largest numbers to United Nations peacekeeping operations but continues to be sidelined in decision-making.

Ruto observed that unity among African states is the only way to secure permanent seats on the council. “To deviate from or dilute the Common African Position would betray the trust of our people. Unity is our greatest strength,” he added.

The summit coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, which set out Africa’s demand for at least two permanent seats with veto powers and five non-permanent seats on the council.

Ruto explained that Africa must not only demand its rightful place but also prepare to shoulder the responsibilities of permanent membership, including how representatives will be chosen.

“This historic injustice must end — the time to act is now,” noted Ruto.

The C-10, chaired by Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, was established to advocate for Africa’s position on Security Council reform.