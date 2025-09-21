DPP closes first Shakahola massacre case after 13 months

The prosecution hopes that it flipped the burden of proof to controversial pastor Paul Makenzi and 34 others charged with subjecting children to torture, cruelty and denial of basic education.
The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) produced 76 witnesses, including 16 protected witnesses, among them 13 children subjected to torture by the cult inside Shakahola forest.
