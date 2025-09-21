DPP closes first Shakahola massacre case after 13 months

Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi with his co-accused at Mombasa Law Courts during the hearing of the Shakahola massacre case. [File, Standard]

The prosecution hopes that it flipped the burden of proof to controversial pastor Paul Makenzi and 34 others charged with subjecting children to torture, cruelty and denial of basic education.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) produced 76 witnesses, including 16 protected witnesses, among them 13 children subjected to torture by the cult inside Shakahola forest.