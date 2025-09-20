×
Ruto: Name-calling won't derail my agenda

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 20, 2025

President William Ruto at the Eastern Kenya Integrated College in Mitaboni, Machakos. [PCS]

President William Ruto has said that insults and political name-calling will not deter him from delivering on his promises to Kenyans.

Speaking on Saturday during a visit to the Eastern Kenya Integrated College in Mitaboni, Machakos County, Ruto urged the country to remain focused on economic growth.

“Do not mind those calling names like Kasongo, Zakayo, and all you know. In the transformation of a country, it's not a joke. Stopping the subsidy of consumption and bringing the subsidy of production to employ teachers and roll out the housing program is not easy. That’s why we see all the name-calling,” Ruto said.

The President defended key Kenya Kwanza projects, including the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), the housing levy, the new university funding model, and affordable housing.

“We have clarity of where CBC is going with our children,” he said.

Ruto also assured residents of the eastern region that his government will deliver development projects, emphasizing that no part of the country will be left behind.

“I was told you have plans to have a university here. I said I’ll also come to contribute to this place,” he said.

“I want to assure you, in the plans of development, no place in this country will be left, especially here in Ukambani. This place has been lagging behind for years, and I have decided that this time you will not be left behind,” he added.

Earlier in the week, while commissioning the Mombasa commuter rail service, Ruto urged critics to give his administration time to deliver, warning against unnecessary political sideshows.

“We have those who don’t have hope with our country, they do not have trust in our capabilities, and I’m telling them, please give us time, stop abusing and dividing Kenyans. If we are united, we can take our country to a first-world nation,” he said.

Ruto insisted that his government will succeed, saying: “Kenya is going to succeed and we are going to shame the enemies of our nation.”

