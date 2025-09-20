BATUK shame: British soldiers under probe over rape, sexual assault

Soldiers run across a road during a simulated military excercise of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) together with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the ol-Daiga ranch, high on Kenya’s Laikipia plateau on March 26, 2018.[FILE,Standard]

With 35 incidents of rape being investigated and 650 allegations around sexual molestation, according to sources including Amnesty International, British soldiers who attend training sessions in Nanyuki appear keen to leave a record that draws more pain than benefit.

The British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk), a permanent unit of the British Army located primarily in Nanyuki, Kenya — one that provides demanding infantry training to British troops — is in the eye of a storm this week after a court ruling.