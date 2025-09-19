Former AG Muturi warns Sh1.2b claims fund illegal

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Justin Muturi, has raised concerns over the Government’s decision to allocate Sh1.2 billion to settle civil servants’ injury and accident claims.
Muturi on Thursday said the decision sparks "serious questions" about its legality.
