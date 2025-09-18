×
117 magistrates promoted as JSC aims to improve access to justice

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 18, 2025
Chief Justice Martha Koome. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced the promotion of 117 magistrates across different cadres, a move aimed at strengthening Kenya’s judicial capacity and expanding access to justice.

The promotions, which took effect immediately, followed interviews conducted between August 4 and 13, 2025, and were ratified during commission meetings held on September 11 and 15.

Among those elevated, nine magistrates rose to the rank of Chief Magistrate.

They include Macharia James Muriuki, Kimilu Esther Kalunde, Rotich Paul Kipkosgei, Wambilyanga Joane Namrome, Ireri Benson Nyaga, Kituku Justus Mulei, Ooko Peter Oduor, Kayila Dolphina Atieno Alego, and Magori Jared Ogoti.

The largest group, 67 magistrates, were promoted to Senior Principal Magistrate, while six advanced to the rank of Principal Magistrate.

The newly appointed Principal Magistrates are Shimenga Maureen Iberia, Agutu Christabel Irene, Bii Japheth Cheruiyot, Nyamu Janette Wandia, Ochanda Victoria Achieng, and Wilson Kipchumba.

In addition, 15 officers serving in the Kadhi courts have been promoted to Senior Principal Kadhi.

In a statement, the JSC said the promotions were part of a broader strategy to strengthen judicial operations by expanding officers’ jurisdiction to handle matters of greater value and complexity.

The commission also underscored its commitment to recognising excellence, rewarding high-performing officers, and fostering career progression.

JSC Secretary Winfridah Mokaya congratulated the promoted officers, noting that the move will bolster service delivery and efficiency within the Judiciary.

.

