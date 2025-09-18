Pain and fury as lawyer Mbobu is buried amid call for speedy probe

Slain city lawyer Kyalo Mbobu requiem Mass in Nairobi on Tuesday, the media was barred from covering the event.[Courtesy]

Slain city lawyer Kyalo Mbobu was on Wednesday laid to rest in his home in Mua Hills, Machakos County, where calls for justice dominated mourners’ speeches.

And just like it happened during his requiem Mass in Nairobi on Tuesday, the media was barred from covering the event attended by thousands of mourners, including lawyers, politicians and dignitaries.