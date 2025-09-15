Shrinking democratic space as Kenyan youth push for inclusion

Jackson Obare, ForumCiv Regional Manager for Eastern and Southern Africa. [Snooping tool]

Concerns are growing over Kenya’s shrinking democratic space, with civic leaders warning that corruption, exclusion, and political cartels are undermining constitutional freedoms.

Despite being Africa’s youngest population, with an average age of 19, many young Kenyans remain locked out of governance and decision-making.

Speaking on Spice FM, Jackson Obare, ForumCiv Regional Manager for Eastern and Southern Africa, who warned of entrenched corruption and cartels manipulating democratic systems.

“What Martha is describing is cartels hijacking a noble process. Democracy is there, but obstructions are deliberately put in place to ensure it doesn’t work,” Obare said.

“The decision-making in this country is often based on money. Equal distribution of resources in counties should not be pegged on handouts.”

Both leaders criticised “negotiated democracy” and generational dominance, which they said dilutes fair representation.

Obare further noted that entrenched political elites, some in their 90s, continue to dominate leadership spaces.

“If they had not changed the country’s trajectory in decades, then even if given another century, they won’t make it better. The old guard is conspiring to shrink the democratic space and block new voices. This will only last a short while. When the youth explode, the destruction will be massive,” he warned.

Obare urged leaders to embrace inclusivity in governance.

“Leaders must listen to the voices of the youth and have honest conversations. Otherwise, the shrinking democratic space will only fuel unrest and deepen mistrust in institutions,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Martha Wambui, a lawyer and founder of SHE’S Afrique Hub, decried the marginalisation of youth in politics.

“During campaigns, the youth are used as vehicles of mobilisation, doing donkey work for leaders. But when it comes to appointments or nominations, they are left out,” Wambui said.

She urged political parties to invest in capacity building for young people, noting that participation in governance has become financially restrictive.

“Taking part in the democratic space is expensive since youth cannot muscle with bigwigs. Political parties have also become business vehicles, with tickets going to the highest bidder. For those reasons, democracy doesn’t exist because the voice of the people is not heard only the voice of the shilling,” she added.

Wambui described the relationship between citizens and leaders as “toxic,” citing broken promises and corruption scandals.

“They promise heaven during campaigns but deliver hell in power. We have seen people loot public funds, come back for votes, and still be elected because poverty pushes people to sell their votes,” she said.