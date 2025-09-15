Planned blackout to hit five counties as Kenya Power fixes grid

A Kenya Power and Lighting Company technician works on a power line in this photo taken on June 1, 2021. [File, Standard]

Kenya Power will switch off electricity in parts of five counties on Monday to carry out maintenance, affecting homes, schools, factories and health facilities.

The utility said the outages will hit sections of Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Murang’a, Kiambu and Meru counties.

Areas listed include tea factories, polytechnics, dispensaries and police posts.

In Elgeyo Marakwet County, the blackout will affect the Keiyo area, including Jamji Factory, Jamji Powerhouse, Changoi Tea Factory, Kipkerven and nearby customers.

West Pokot will see cuts in Chewoyet, Kesogon, Ortum, Sebit and Sigor, including Kesogon Boys, Cheseta Teachers College and Kacheliba.

Murang’a County will have outages in Ikumbi and Tikuimo, covering Gathuthi and Karunge tea factories, schools and dispensaries.

In Kiambu, Githara and Kiawathiani areas will be affected, including Kiawathiani Tea Factory and Kamuiruri.

Meru County will see cuts in Kithoka and Kiirua, including Meru Polytechnic, Magana Farm and Magana Factories.

“Customers in the listed areas should make arrangements as supply will be interrupted for the better part of the day,” said Kenya Power in a notice on September 15.