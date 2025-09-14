×
Man found dead in hotel hours after fight over woman

By David Njaaga | Sep. 14, 2025

Man dies after a fight in his girlfriend’s hotel room in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

A 25-year-old man has died after a fight with another man in his girlfriend’s hotel room in Nairobi’s central business district, police have said.

Barnabas Oketch Vola was found dead on the floor of a waiting room at Kirubros Hotel along Duruma Road on Saturday morning, hours after the confrontation.

According to an Occurrence Book entry OB 43/13/09/2025 at Kamukunji Police Station, “The deceased visited his girlfriend on the fifth floor and found her with another man. A fight ensued, leading to a commotion that attracted the night security guard, who separated the two and escorted the deceased to the waiting room.”

Kelvin Ng’ang’a, the hotel manager, said he discovered Vola’s body at about 10 a.m. during a routine check.

Police said the body had a swollen head injury.

Police arrested the girlfriend, Bilhah Nyaboke, while the other man fled and is being sought.

Body has been removed to Nairobi Funeral Home for preservation pending a post-mortem.

.

.

