×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto allocates 20pc of affordable houses to teachers

By Esther Nyambura | Sep. 13, 2025
Teachers to receive 20 per cent of all affordable houses under new MoU with Housing Board, President Ruto says. [PCS]

Teachers are set to benefit from the government’s Affordable Housing programme after President William Ruto announced that 20 per cent of all units will be allocated to them.

The arrangement was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Affordable Housing Board and teachers’ unions at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday, September 13.

“Witnessed the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding between the Affordable Housing Board and teachers’ unions at State House, Nairobi,” President Ruto said.

“This agreement guarantees that 20 per cent of all Affordable Housing units will be allocated to teachers, a step towards ensuring that those who dedicate their lives to shaping our nation’s future have access to decent homes.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to the President, teachers contribute Sh900 million every month, about 13 per cent of the total housing fund; therefore, they deserve decent homes like other Kenyans.

However, the announcement has drawn mixed reactions from Kenyans, who questioned the criteria being used to allocate houses, given that contributors come from different sectors.

On X, user Carlmaury wrote: “Mr President, sir, you may be missing the mark again, especially after you promised the Harambee Stars players. Is affordable housing now a personal token, handed out at will without consulting the stakeholders? What about those of us in the private sector? I pay both the SHA and the housing levy for our company employees, yet decisions seem to be made as if only civil servants matter. Are private contributors just invisible?”

Echoing similar concerns, Thang’i Mkenya posted: “Are they the only people doing the deductions? What percentage is given to people employed in the private sector, who are the first to pay statutory deductions to the government? I can bet that government institutions do not submit the deductions as required, or you are misusing the private sector.”

The government’s shifting stance on the housing programme has added to the confusion.

At the onset, Kenyans were assured that consistent deductions would guarantee home ownership. But earlier this year, Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome clarified that the levy does not entitle contributors to automatic ownership.

“The money you are contributing is not meant to give you a house; it is helping us build the houses. After that, it is up to you to pay for the house,” Wahome said in an interview with NTV.

She added that the units will be accessed through a rent-to-own arrangement.

“We are not building and handing you a house. We are building and allowing you to maintain it through rent. It is like a tenant purchase arrangement—you rent to own,” she said.

Whether teachers will access the houses through the tenant-purchase model or direct allocation remains unclear. For now, what is certain is that 20 per cent of the units have been set aside for them.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Affordable Housing Teachers' Affordable Houses Housing Levy
.

Latest Stories

From TikTok to the streets: Nepal's Gen Z revolution and the global cry for system change
From TikTok to the streets: Nepal's Gen Z revolution and the global cry for system change
World
By Maryann Muganda
35 mins ago
Shakahola survivor arrested in new cult death probe
Coast
By Marion Kithi
35 mins ago
Who is this man in black?
National
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Who is this man in black?
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo 35 mins ago
Who is this man in black?
In push for reelection, State House has been turned to auction arena
By Brian Otieno and Ndung’u Gachane 35 mins ago
In push for reelection, State House has been turned to auction arena
Ruto's goodies to teachers: Pay reforms, promotions, medical cover, housing
By Lewis Nyaundi 35 mins ago
Ruto's goodies to teachers: Pay reforms, promotions, medical cover, housing
Shakahola survivor arrested in new cult death probe
By Marion Kithi 35 mins ago
Shakahola survivor arrested in new cult death probe
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved