Three more held as probe into city lawyer's murder takes shape

Police are holding three neighbours in connection with the murder of city lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.
George Wainaina, Paul Mbugua and Eric Muhia are being held in separate police stations in Nairobi as pressure mounts on the police to reveal the killers.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted