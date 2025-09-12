Kenya's Second Lady makes a rare public appearance in Tharaka Nithi

Second Lady Dr Joyce Kithure has called on Kenyans to plant more trees to safeguard the environment against the severe effects of climate change. [DPCS}

Second Lady Dr Joyce Kithure has called on Kenyans to plant more trees to safeguard the environment against the severe effects of climate change.

Speaking in Kathwana, Tharaka Nithi County, on Friday during the distribution of more than 20,000 fruit trees donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dr Kithure said arid and semi-arid areas remain most at risk.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is a present reality. Erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts, insufficient water, and food insecurity affect us all, particularly in arid and semi-arid counties. Planting trees is one of the most practical and effective ways of mitigating the impacts of climate change,” she said.

She noted that trees conserve water, prevent soil erosion, absorb carbon dioxide, and support healthier, more resilient ecosystems.

Kithure is spearheading the SaVE Communities Program, which focuses on expanding access to clean water, promoting clean energy, enhancing climate adaptation, supporting modern farming, and mentoring youth in STEM, among other priorities.

She welcomed the Church’s Trees for Food Project, which aims to distribute millions of fruit trees nationwide, saying it aligns with President William Ruto’s goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

Since 2021, the Church has planted and donated over 500,000 fruit tree seedlings across 31 counties to restore the environment and support livelihoods.

“Today is our turn, and we are honoured that Tharaka Nithi County is part of this effort, which also contributes directly to our President’s ambitious goal of planting 15 billion trees,” Dr Kithure said.

She further highlighted the benefits of fruit trees, noting that they are drought-resistant, require less care, and provide both food and income.

“These fruit trees represent a shift toward sustainable and climate-smart agriculture. This is about working smarter, not just harder,” she said.