ODPP orders Kanja to submit report on lawyer Mbobu's killing in seven days

Director of Public Procecutions Renson Igonga. [File, Standard]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has ordered Inspector General (IG) of Police Douglas Kanja to deliver a report within seven days on the killing of Advocate of the High Court of Kenya Mathew Kyalo Mbobu in a drive‑by shooting in Karen, Nairobi.

The ODPP said the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is leading the probe into the September 9 attack, in which two assailants on a motorcycle trailed Mbobu’s car along Magadi Road and opened fire through the driver’s window.

An autopsy found he was shot eight times, causing spinal injuries and bleeding.

“The ODPP reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all,” ODPP said in a statement on Thursday, September 11.

Mbobu left his central business district (CBD) office at 5:09 p.m. after attending morning prayers at Holy Family Basilica.

Detectives are examining a lunch meeting at a city hotel earlier that day as part of the investigation.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said persons of interest have been identified, with police appealing for public information through the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) said the killing was an attack on the legal profession.

His family has called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Mbobu was a Senior Advocate, former chair of the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT), lecturer in evidence law and author of The Law and Practice of Evidence in Kenya.