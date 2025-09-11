×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

ODPP orders Kanja to submit report on lawyer Mbobu's killing in seven days

By David Njaaga | Sep. 11, 2025
 Director of Public Procecutions Renson Igonga. [File, Standard]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has ordered Inspector General (IG) of Police Douglas Kanja to deliver a report within seven days on the killing of Advocate of the High Court of Kenya Mathew Kyalo Mbobu in a drive‑by shooting in Karen, Nairobi.

The ODPP said the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is leading the probe into the September 9 attack, in which two assailants on a motorcycle trailed Mbobu’s car along Magadi Road and opened fire through the driver’s window.

An autopsy found he was shot eight times, causing spinal injuries and bleeding.

“The ODPP reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all,” ODPP said in a statement on Thursday, September 11.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Mbobu left his central business district (CBD) office at 5:09 p.m. after attending morning prayers at Holy Family Basilica.

 Detectives are examining a lunch meeting at a city hotel earlier that day as part of the investigation.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said persons of interest have been identified, with police appealing for public information through the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) said the killing was an attack on the legal profession.

 His family has called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Mbobu was a Senior Advocate, former chair of the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT), lecturer in evidence law and author of The Law and Practice of Evidence in Kenya.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODPP Police IG Doughlas Kanja Mathew Kyalo Mbobu Karen Nairobi Shooting
.

Latest Stories

Why Mandera's land regularisation project is a major milestone
Why Mandera's land regularisation project is a major milestone
Opinion
By Saleh Maalim Alio
3 hrs ago
Data and evidence key to improving learning outcomes
Opinion
By Richard King
3 hrs ago
Our 'Singapore dream' will be actualised by Gen Zs, not Ruto
Opinion
By David Kipruto
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Debts, lawsuits and betrayal: Inside murdered lawyer Mbobu's dark life
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Debts, lawsuits and betrayal: Inside murdered lawyer Mbobu's dark life
Faith, Irungu express their position on Ruto protest victims panel
By Jacinta Mutura and Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Faith, Irungu express their position on Ruto protest victims panel
Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
By Mercy Kahenda 3 hrs ago
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved