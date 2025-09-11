I don't work for the government, Faith Odhiambo says on protest victims panel

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo at a Conference in Nairobi. Jan 29, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo now says she is consulting widely before deciding whether to continue serving on President William Ruto’s task force on compensation for victims of protests.

Odhiambo, appointed vice chair of the 18-member panel, added that she does not represent either the government or the opposition.

“I am consulting widely on this cause, while keenly listening to the voices of the victims and those who still suffer in search of justice. I know there are many Kenyans who were killed and injured, while others have been profiled and taken to court over trumped-up charges,” she wrote in a post on X.

The LSK President further noted that many Kenyans had been killed, injured, profiled, or charged on what she described as trumped-up cases.

She reiterated her call to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to review terrorism charges against peaceful protesters and to prosecute officers caught on camera using excessive force.

Her remarks come amid mixed reactions over her participation in the panel, which was suspended earlier this week by the High Court.

During her swearing-in, Odhiambo defended her appointment, rejecting claims she had betrayed the public. “As I take up this responsibility, let it be known that I have in no way betrayed your trust. Let it be clear that access to criminal justice remains critical to me in our quest to promote and protect the rule of law as an essential element in the enjoyment of fundamental human rights and freedoms.”

The panel’s work was halted after Justice Kizito Magare issued orders suspending its implementation pending a hearing.

“The court stayed the commencement of the mandate of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests and suspended the implementation of Gazette Notice No. 12002 of August 25, 2025, which had appointed the panel to establish a reparations framework,” the ruling said.