Lawyers to stage protests following Kyalo Mbobu's murder

Slain lawyer Kyalo Mbobu's postmortem underway.

Lawyers across the country will on Friday, September 12, hold a Purple Ribbon March to protest the killing of their colleague, Kyalo Mbobu, and to condemn rising violence targeting members of the legal profession.

"In solidarity and protest against senseless violence targeting members of the legal profession, the LSK will observe a countrywide Purple Ribbon March on Friday from 9:00 am," Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo said in a statement.

In Nairobi, the peaceful procession will begin at the Milimani Law Courts and proceed along Kenyatta Avenue to Vigilance House, where a memorandum of grievances will be presented to the Inspector General of Police.

The march will also be observed simultaneously across all eight branches of the Law Society of Kenya in collaboration with the branch caucus.

Autopsy

Meanwhile, the postmortem examination of Mbobu has commenced at Lee Funeral Home under the supervision of Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor. Family members and Nairobi Regional DCI boss Benson Kasyoki, who heads the Homicide Unit, are present.

Mbobu was shot dead on Tuesday, September 9, while driving home. Investigations into his murder are currently underway, with detectives assuring Kenyans that they have deployed all necessary resources to piece together the events leading to the fatal attack.