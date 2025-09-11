×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Lawyers to stage protests following Kyalo Mbobu's murder

By Esther Nyambura | Sep. 11, 2025
Slain lawyer Kyalo Mbobu's postmortem underway.

Lawyers across the country will on Friday, September 12, hold a Purple Ribbon March to protest the killing of their colleague, Kyalo Mbobu, and to condemn rising violence targeting members of the legal profession.

"In solidarity and protest against senseless violence targeting members of the legal profession, the LSK will observe a countrywide Purple Ribbon March on Friday from 9:00 am,"  Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo said in a statement. 

In Nairobi, the peaceful procession will begin at the Milimani Law Courts and proceed along Kenyatta Avenue to Vigilance House, where a memorandum of grievances will be presented to the Inspector General of Police.

The march will also be observed simultaneously across all eight branches of the Law Society of Kenya in collaboration with the branch caucus.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Autopsy

Meanwhile, the postmortem examination of Mbobu has commenced at Lee Funeral Home under the supervision of Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor. Family members and Nairobi Regional DCI boss Benson Kasyoki, who heads the Homicide Unit, are present.

Mbobu was shot dead on Tuesday, September 9, while driving home. Investigations into his murder are currently underway, with detectives assuring Kenyans that they have deployed all necessary resources to piece together the events leading to the fatal attack.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lawyer Kyalo Mbobu Shot Dead LSK Protests Murder
.

Latest Stories

Why Mandera's land regularisation project is a major milestone
Why Mandera's land regularisation project is a major milestone
Opinion
By Saleh Maalim Alio
2 hrs ago
Data and evidence key to improving learning outcomes
Opinion
By Richard King
2 hrs ago
Our 'Singapore dream' will be actualised by Gen Zs, not Ruto
Opinion
By David Kipruto
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Debts, lawsuits and betrayal: Inside murdered lawyer Mbobu's dark life
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Debts, lawsuits and betrayal: Inside murdered lawyer Mbobu's dark life
Faith, Irungu express their position on Ruto protest victims panel
By Jacinta Mutura and Emmanuel Kipchumba 2 hrs ago
Faith, Irungu express their position on Ruto protest victims panel
Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise went up in the air three years later
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved