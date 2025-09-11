Judiciary, MPs clash over billions paid as allowances

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya appears before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, on March 27, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Aparliamentary committee has questioned the rationale of allowing the Judiciary to determine its own rates outside the recommendations of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday wondered why allowances running into billions are not set by SRC, despite the constitutional provision that the Commission regulates public officers’ pay.