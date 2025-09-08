×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Court halts Ruto's compensation plan for protest victims

By David Njaaga | Sep. 8, 2025

Members of the panel of experts on compensation of protest victims, led by Prof Makau Mutua, take oath at KICC on September 4, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The High Court in Kerugoya has halted the government's implementation of President William Ruto’s plan to compensate victims of demonstrations and public protests.

Justice Dennis Magare issued conservatory orders on September 8, halting a gazette notice dated August 25 that appointed an 18-member panel of experts to oversee the payouts.

 The court also suspended Ruto’s August 6 proclamation establishing the reparations framework.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“This application is certified as urgent and heard during the vacation,” said Magare.

Ruto had formally sworn in the panel on September 4.

 The team, chaired by his senior adviser on constitutional affairs and human rights, Professor Makau Mutua, was tasked with facilitating compensation for victims of protests and riots dating back to 2017.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo serves as vice chair.

Other members include Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton, former Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto and academics Linda Musumba and Duncan Ojwang.

The appointments sparked sharp criticism from legal experts and civil society leaders.

Former LSK President Isaac Okero and lawyer Martin Oloo argued the panel lacks a constitutional basis and duplicates the role of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

Some also warned it could not enforce payouts without enabling legislation.

Odhiambo has faced backlash from lawyers who accuse her of betraying the cause of justice by joining the government-appointed team. She responded that she would resign if the panel’s work conflicted with her principles.

Amnesty International Kenya defended Houghton’s role, saying he serves in an advisory capacity while continuing his duties.

Critics also noted the panel focuses on compensation without holding perpetrators accountable, particularly security forces accused of excessive force.

 Observers further linked its creation to demands by opposition leader Raila Odinga, raising questions about political motivations.

Magare ordered respondents to file responses within seven days and directed both sides to submit arguments by September 30.

The case will be mentioned on October 6 in Kerugoya.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Protest Victims Compensation Gazette Notice August 25 2025 President William Ruto Public Protests
.

Latest Stories

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
National
By Kamau Muthoni
10 mins ago
Trump denies nude birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein published by House Panel
World
By AFP
11 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
By Kamau Muthoni 10 mins ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
By David Odongo and Raymond Muthee 40 mins ago
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
By Brian Ngugi 40 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
By Kamau Muthoni 40 mins ago
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved