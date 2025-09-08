Kindiki tells employers to let youth drive Africa's business transformation

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the Africa Employers Summit in Nairobi on Monday, September 8. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged African employers to put young people at the centre of decision-making, saying their inclusion can turn business into the engine of social justice and prosperity.

Kindiki told the Africa Employers Summit in Nairobi on Monday that the long-held view of enterprise and social justice as opposing forces was wrong.

He argued both could reinforce each other if businesses created decent work, ensured fair wages, upheld labour rights, embraced equity, supported communities and integrated social and environmental goals.

DP Kindiki says Africa's youth face an acute challenge in lack of jobs and income opportunities pic.twitter.com/nEhdYwRFD5



— The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) September 8, 2025

"When businesses do this, they strengthen the very foundation upon which prosperity is built," Kindiki noted.

He challenged the private sector to work with governments to turn policy into practical jobs and income opportunities, while addressing social issues such as mental health, wellness, sports, recreation and rehabilitation facilities for young people.

"Together, let us envision and create an Africa where every individual has a place to thrive, where no one is excluded and where business stands as the most dynamic driver of social transformation and shared prosperity," Kindiki observed.

The deputy president also called for a rethink of workplace culture, pointing out that young workers increasingly seek flexibility over traditional dress codes and office routines.

"The era of tie and suit workers could be coming to an end. You do not need a tie and a suit to be productive," Kindiki explained.

He added that Africa’s future would be powered by youth, technology and public-private partnerships, and urged the inclusion of women and persons with disabilities in shaping 21st-century enterprises.