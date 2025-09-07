×
Photos: Dalmas Otieno's body arrives at Lee Funeral home

By Sharon Wanga | Sep. 7, 2025
The body of the late Dalmas Otieno arrive at Lee Funeral home,on September 7th 2025.[Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The body of former Minister and Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno has been moved to the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Family members of the late Dalmas Otieno took his body to Lee Funeral home,on September 7th 2025.[Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Otieno, 80, passed away on Sunday at his Nairobi residence after a short illness. 

Body of the late Dalmas Otieno arrives at Lee Funeral home,on September 7th 2025.[Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Family members, accompanied by politicians, escorted the body to Lee for preservation.

Family members of the late Dalmas Otieno arrive at Lee Funeral home,on September 7th 2025.[Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Back in his rural home Kangeso,Rongo, mourners gathered to grieve the loss of a leader many described as visionary, dependable, and dedicated to public service.

Mourners at former Minister Dalmas Otieno's home in Kangeso, Rongo Sub-County, Migori County.[Anne Atieno, Standard]

Otieno, who studied Applied Economics at Makerere University, had an illustrious career in finance, politics, and governance. He first entered Parliament in 1988 as the MP for Rongo, later reclaiming the seat in 2007 and 2013.

Mourners gather at former Minister Dalmas Otieno's home in Kangeso, Rongo Sub-County, Migori County.[Anne Atieno, Standard]

During his decades in leadership, he served as Minister for Industrialisation (1988–1991), Minister of Labour and Human Resource Development, and Minister of Transport (1991–1996). 

Under President Mwai Kibaki, he was appointed Minister of State for Public Service.

Political leaders, including President William Ruto,KANU chairman Gideon Moi, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, and Treasury CS John Mbadi, have mourned him as a visionary leader, distinguished technocrat, and a repository of wisdom.

As his body lies at Lee Funeral Home, mourners continue to flock his Nairobi and Rongo homes, paying tribute to the man whose political and professional journey left a lasting mark on Kenya.

