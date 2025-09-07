Gideon Moi mourns Dalmas Otieno as a visionary leader

Dalmas Otieno, 80, died on Sunday September 7.

KANU chairman Gideon Moi has mourned the passing of former Cabinet minister and Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno, describing him as a visionary and dependable leader.

In a condolence message, Moi said the leader had demonstrated exemplary leadership rising through various roles.

“Hon. Dalmas was a visionary and dependable leader who rose through the ranks of political leadership and public service to become one of the most consequential Cabinet Ministers. During his days as a member of KANU, he devoted his time and expertise to the party and served it with unmatched excellence,” Moi uologised.

Otieno, 80, died on Sunday, his family confirmed. Several political leaders have since paid tribute to him.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen hailed Otieno as “a great leader and distinguished technocrat who contributed immensely to the development of our country.”

“Dalmas will be remembered for his measured approach to issues, integrity and independence of mind. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of Rongo, whom he passionately served as a Member of Parliament,” Murkomen added.

Treasury CS John Mbadi also remembered Otieno as a man of wisdom. “In Dalmas we've lost a man who was a repository of wisdom,” he said in his condolence message.

Otieno was first elected MP for Rongo in 1988. He later reclaimed the seat in 2007 and again in 2013.

He held several ministerial positions during his political career, serving as Minister for Industrialisation between 1988 and 1991, Minister of Labour and Human Resource Development in 1991, and later as Minister of Transport from 1991 to 1996.

Under former President Mwai Kibaki, he was appointed Minister of State for Public Service.

Beyond politics, Otieno had an illustrious career in finance and economics. He studied Applied Economics at Makerere University before joining public service.