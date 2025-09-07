Ruto lauds Parliament for making services accessible to Kenyans

President William Ruto when he visited Parliament's stand at the Mombasa ASK show. [Parliament,X]

President William Ruto has praised Parliament for making its services more accessible to Kenyans, saying the government is steadily adopting a people-centered approach at all levels.

Speaking at the close of the week-long 2025 Mombasa International Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Show at Mukomani Showground, Nyali, the President commended Parliament’s outreach efforts, which included a mock chamber that allowed students and members of the public to experience parliamentary proceedings.

"This initiative demonstrates how institutions can connect with citizens more meaningfully; such engagements are key to building trust in government," he stated.

More than 152 schools visited the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) stand, where pupils and students engaged in debates, question sessions, and mock sittings.

Dressed in the official attire of House Speakers and Clerks, the learners presided over sessions and deliberated on issues such as agriculture.

John Mutunga, Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture, lauded the initiative, stating that it was vital in nurturing future leaders and deepening their understanding of parliamentary roles.

Teachers accompanying students also hailed the effort, noting that the practical demonstrations made parliamentary processes easier to understand, especially for schools unable to travel to Nairobi.

“Parliament’s approach of coming to the grassroots has made it more accessible. Simplifying the procedures gives students ample time to learn and appreciate how the House works,” Madam Orelia of Nyali Primary School stated.

The PSC Stand showcased the institution’s mandate, history, and role in decision-making, while also highlighting Parliament’s broader mission of fostering youth engagement, patriotism, peace, and national cohesion.

The Commission on Information and Public Communication emphasized the importance of public participation in governance, stressing that educating citizens about the budget cycle is critical to strengthening accountability and transparency.