NACADA intensify crackdown on illicit brew

Dr.Anthony Omerikwa chief executive officer Nacada in past crackdown on smokers of Shisha on December 23, 2023 . [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has mounted a major crackdown on illicit brews across the country targeting dealers and consumers.

Acting on intelligence, a multi-agency led team stormed Kawangware and uncovered a sophisticated cartel operation producing thousands of litres of illicit brew destined for distribution across the city.

More than 50 brewing drums, 450 barrels of toxic concoctions, each filled with 200 liters of toxic alcohol, 300 bags of molasses, eight sacks of Malawi brown sugar, and 1,000 liters of ready-to-sell chang’aa. Nylon packaging materials, believed to be bound for areas such as South B and Ingo, were also seized.

Three women found actively managing the brewing process were arrested and are now in custody at Jogoo Road Police Station.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, praised the coordinated action, calling it a major win in the government’s war on illicit alcohol.

"This is a significant disruption to one of the city’s most entrenched cartels. We will not relent in ridding communities of these dangerous brews that destroy lives and livelihoods,” he said.

He said samples of the seized substances have been forwarded to the Government Chemist for safety analysis.

The crackdown is part of the government’s 100-Day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI), ordered by Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, aimed at choking off the networks that thrive in poor neighborhoods.

Just a day earlier, in Kakamega, NACADA teams impounded over 300,000 litres of illicit brew and cannabis allegedly supplied to college students. worth an estimated Sh400,000. The operation led to the arrest of John Lisulu, the alleged kingpin, alongside several others accused of supplying Nairobi County.

Standing amid the ruins of the demolished brewing huts, a grieving father, Peter Omondi, expressed relief: “My nephew dropped out of school after falling into this trap. These brewers don’t just sell alcohol; they sell death. We pray this crackdown continues.”

Dr. Omerikwa said the raid will continue until the supply and consumption is brought to an end in the society.

Dr. Omerikwa issued a stern warning adding that the campaign will not stop until brewing networks are fully dismantled.

“To those merchants of death who are hell-bent on destroying the future of our children, this war is far from over. No stone will be left unturned in this mission to reclaim our communities from the scourge of addiction,” he affirmed.