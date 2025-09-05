Amref flying doctors plane crash cause not known yet

The wreckage of Amref flying doctors plane being examined by Aircraft accident investigations team,on August 8, 2025 in Mwihoko Kiambu county. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

A preliminary report on the Amref Flying Doctors airplane that crashed on August 7, 2025, has failed to unearth what may have led to the air accident.

“Investigation into identifying the probable cause(s) of the accident is ongoing,” says the report by the Ministry of Transport’s Aircraft Accident Investigations Department (AAID).

It says that the weather and environment were suitable for flying, ruling it out as the cause.

“The ongoing investigation will analyze, as appropriate, all the information documented, list the findings, conclusions, probable cause(s) and/or contributing factors established and state any safety recommendations made for the purpose of accident prevention,” it says.

According to AAID acting director Fred Kabunge, the preliminary report was released to comply with local and international standards.

“The report basically has prima facie evidence of the accident,” he said.

According to Kabunge the report is usually released within a month after the crash, with the full report coming a year after the accident.

In the event the full report is not ready within one-year Kabunge said that AAID will release an interim report or statement before the full probe is complete.

The report released yesterday shows that the 5Y-FDM Cessna Citation 560XLS had undergone the necessary tests and the pilots were duly qualified to fly.

“The maintenance tasks carried out on 22 July 2025 included scheduled checks, out of phase checks, AD/SB/service letter, defect rectification, engines ESN, APU MSN, various components removal and installation.”

The maintenance checks were carried out by Phoenix Aviation Limited.

The plane crashed in Mwihoko, Kiambu County barely three minutes after taking off from the Wilson Airport for Hargeisa, Somaliland, to evacuate a patient.

Captains Eric Muthuka Munuve and Brian Kimani, Charles Mugo Njoroge (doctor), Jane Omusula (nurse) and two members of the public (Yvonne Nasimiyu and James Gitau) were killed and several people were injured.

The report says that after the accident AAID notified the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board where the aircraft was designed and manufactured.

The department also notified The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) where the engines were made.

TSB was part of the probe team alongside officials from the Amref Flying Doctors and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA). Aircraft accident investigations director Fred Kabunge, addressing the press on August 8,2025 in Mwihoko Kiambu county. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard].

The report shows that the crew lost contact with Wilson Airport shortly before the crash.

“The last recorded data showing rate of climb and altitude as captured by the Approach Radar was at about 1117:36 (1417:36) at altitude 11,900ft, ground speed of 251 knots, 042 heading with a positive rate of climb of 2,400 ft per minute,” it says.

It adds: “At 1118:04 (1418:04), the track was lost on the radar screen. Approach Radar made efforts to contact the aircraft repeatedly from 1118:58 (1418:58) to 1127:13 (142713) in vain.”

The report says that witnesses interviewed by investigators said that they saw smoke emanating from the right side of the plane before it went down.

CCTV footage recovered from the buildings near the crash site captured the last moments of the ill-fated flight.

According to the report, the plane was spinning as smoke was emanating before it crashed into a residential building.

“The aircraft was destroyed by impact forces and ensuing fire. Part of the building was destroyed.”

Those interviewed reported hearing engine sounds before the plane crashed.

The aircraft was manufactured in January 2, 2007, for commercial purposes but was adapted into an air ambulance.

It was issued with a certificate of registration in KCAA on August 30, 2022.

“At the time of the accident, the aircraft had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness in the above category issued on 06 December 2024 and valid until 05 December 2025.”

The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was manufactured in the United States of America by L3 Communications Sarasota, Florida.

The CVR was recovered 165 meters from the main wreckage in damaged condition due to the crash impact.

“Upon detailed examination, no further damage was observed on the crash-survivable memory unit apart from abrasion of its top cover.”

The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) was manufactured in the United States of America by Honeywell Company.

The FDR was found next to the CVR with its power supply and aircraft interface circuits boards destroyed.

“The underwater locator beacon was dislodged from its mountings, missing, and never found. The memory unit detached from the control board interconnectors at its mounting base,” the reports reads.

The report says that the accident scene was tampered with by responders in attempt to save lives and property.

Some parts of the plane were pilfered and local authorities tried to dissuade scrap metal dealers from purchasing them which led to more recoveries far from the crash site.

“Well-wishers picked various parts that had fallen elsewhere and brought them to the main wreckage site for safe custody oblivious of the risks and consequences to the conduct of the investigation.”