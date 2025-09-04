×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Murkomen pledges maternity uniforms, career reforms in police shake-up

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 4, 2025
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at the close of the Officer Commanding Station Consultative Conference in Ngong on September 4, 2025. [NPS]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced sweeping reforms in the National Police Service, including the first-ever maternity uniforms for female officers.

Murkomen told officers on Thursday at the close of the Officer Commanding Station Consultative Conference in Ngong that the changes will modernise the service and improve welfare.

“I have instructed Inspector General Douglas Kanja and Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat that future police uniforms must include maternity wear for female officers,” noted Murkomen.

He observed that many women join the service young and the current uniforms do not account for pregnancy.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

 “When they get married and get children and when they are expecting, they need to have a good uniform,” he explained.

The reforms will also redesign police stations to include gender desks, child protection units, officer-in-charge offices, CCTV surveillance, and computerised systems.

 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen with senior police officers on September 5, 2025. [NPS]

President William Ruto has approved funding in the upcoming Supplementary Budget to build about 300 new stations, with more expected through the Constituency Development Fund.

“For all new police stations, the specifications should include ICT equipment such as CCTV and computers so that we can have fully functional police stations,” noted Murkomen.

He further explained that a new framework will address stalled promotions, linking career progression to pay and schemes of service.

“Corporals who have served for 15 years and constables who are 50 years old should be promoted on merit.”

Other measures include a five-year limit for officers in one station, an annual recognition day to reward exemplary service, and fresh recruitment later this month.

“These reforms are about restoring dignity in service, motivating officers, and enhancing professionalism across the National Police Service,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen National Police Service (NPS) National Police Service Reforms Maternity Uniforms For Police Women
.

Latest Stories

Only 3,000 schools get funds as ministry blocks ghost enrolments
Only 3,000 schools get funds as ministry blocks ghost enrolments
Education
By David Njaaga
36 mins ago
High Court blocks arrest of Governor Guyo in kidnap, robbery case
North Eastern
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
Schools race to meet data rules as 32,000 comply after audit
Education
By David Njaaga
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

What Kenya risks if stripped of US Non-NATO ally status
By Denis Omondi 4 hrs ago
What Kenya risks if stripped of US Non-NATO ally status
The broad based CSs at one: ODM quartet, Mt Kenya trio and the betrayal of Gen Zs
By Macharia Kamau 11 hrs ago
The broad based CSs at one: ODM quartet, Mt Kenya trio and the betrayal of Gen Zs
Jubaland troops are here on exchange mission, so let's all take deep breath
By Peter Kimani 15 hrs ago
Jubaland troops are here on exchange mission, so let's all take deep breath
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
By Brian Ngugi 3 days ago
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved