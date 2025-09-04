Murkomen pledges maternity uniforms, career reforms in police shake-up

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at the close of the Officer Commanding Station Consultative Conference in Ngong on September 4, 2025. [NPS]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced sweeping reforms in the National Police Service, including the first-ever maternity uniforms for female officers.

Murkomen told officers on Thursday at the close of the Officer Commanding Station Consultative Conference in Ngong that the changes will modernise the service and improve welfare.

“I have instructed Inspector General Douglas Kanja and Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat that future police uniforms must include maternity wear for female officers,” noted Murkomen.

He observed that many women join the service young and the current uniforms do not account for pregnancy.

“When they get married and get children and when they are expecting, they need to have a good uniform,” he explained.

The reforms will also redesign police stations to include gender desks, child protection units, officer-in-charge offices, CCTV surveillance, and computerised systems.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen with senior police officers on September 5, 2025. [NPS]

President William Ruto has approved funding in the upcoming Supplementary Budget to build about 300 new stations, with more expected through the Constituency Development Fund.

“For all new police stations, the specifications should include ICT equipment such as CCTV and computers so that we can have fully functional police stations,” noted Murkomen.

He further explained that a new framework will address stalled promotions, linking career progression to pay and schemes of service.

“Corporals who have served for 15 years and constables who are 50 years old should be promoted on merit.”

Other measures include a five-year limit for officers in one station, an annual recognition day to reward exemplary service, and fresh recruitment later this month.

“These reforms are about restoring dignity in service, motivating officers, and enhancing professionalism across the National Police Service,” he said.