'Delete it now,' Kanja warns officers over online misuse

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has directed officers to delete unauthorised social media content, warning that misuse of the platforms will not be tolerated.

In a circular dated Friday, July 18, Kanja noted that officers had increasingly flouted service regulations online. He reminded them that, as members of a disciplined service, they must follow the Constitution, the Public Officers' Ethics Act, the Leadership and Integrity Act, and the Service Standing Orders.

“Our conduct in public, whether performing official duties or in private capacities, is guided by several provisions of the law,” said Kanja.

He observed that only authorised officers are permitted to make public statements or engage with the media on behalf of the National Police Service.

Kanja explained that any content breaching the law or misrepresenting the service must be removed.

The inspector general directed commanders to take immediate action against officers who defy the order and warned that repeated violations will face firm consequences.