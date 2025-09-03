State unveils education budget online for public access

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o before the National Assembly's Committee on Public Debt & Privatization to deliberate on the Consolidated Funds Services for FY 2025/26 at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. May 30th,2025. [File, Standard]

The Controller of Budget has said that the budgetary allocation to the education sector in Financial Year 2024/2025 amounted to Sh656.55 billion, which was revised to Sh627.77 billion in Supplementary Budget I.

Controller of Budget (CoB) Margaret Nyakang’o said the allocation for the sector was Sh676.72 billion in Supplementary Budget II and Sh681.98 billion in Supplementary Budget III, compared to Sh689.40 billion allocated in Financial Year 2023/2024.

This amount represents 16 per cent of the revised gross national budget of Sh4.37 trillion and 29 per cent of the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs’) budget of Sh2.38 trillion.

The allocation included Sh23.76 billion (4 per cent) for development activities and Sh658.22 billion (96 per cent) for recurrent expenditure.

According to Nyakang’o, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) received the highest budgetary allocation of Sh369.59 billion (54 per cent of the Sector’s budget), while the State Department for Vocational and Technical Training (TVET) had the lowest budgetary allocation of Sh35.99 billion (5 per cent of the Education Sector allocation).

“The high allocation to the TSC is attributed to its vital role in the Teacher Resource Management programme,” the CoB said in her report, dated August.

The total exchequer issues to the Education Sector amounted to KSh602.44 billion, representing 99 per cent of the sector’s revised net estimates. This amount comprised Sh17.96 billion for development expenditure, representing 86 per cent of development net estimates, an Sh584.49 billion for recurrent activities, representing 100 per cent of recurrent revised net estimates.

She said that in Financial Year 2024/2025, the State Department for vocational and technical training received the highest proportion of development exchequer issues to development revised net estimates at 97 per cent, while the State Department for Higher Education and Research received the lowest at 77 per cent.

All State Departments recorded a high proportion of recurrent exchequer issues to recurrent revised net estimates of 100 per cent, except for vocational and technical training, which recorded 98 per cent.

The CoB explained that the total expenditure for the education sector amounted to Sh673.30 billion, representing 99 per cent of the revised gross estimates, compared to 97 per cent (Sh666.08 billion) recorded in Financial Year 2023/2024.

This amount comprised Sh20.68 billion for the development budget representing an absorption rate of 87 per cent, compared to 77 per cent (Sh25.12 billion) recorded in Financial Year 2023/2024, and Sh652.62 billion for recurrent expenditure representing 99 per cent of the recurrent revised gross estimates, compared to 98 per cent (Sh640.96 billion) recorded in Financial Year 2023/2024.

The State Department for Basic Education and the Teachers Service Commission recorded the highest absorption of the development budget at 88 per cent, respectively.

At the same time, Nyakang’o said that the State Department for Higher Education and Research recorded the lowest budget at 77 per cent.