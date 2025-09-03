President Ruto accepts credentials from nine envoys

President William Ruto accepts credentials of Finland Ambassador Riina-Riikka Heikka at State House, Nairobi, on September 3, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has accepted the credentials of nine new envoys nominated to represent their countries' diplomatic interests in Nairobi.

Speaking during the event held at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, August 3, the president welcomed the ambassadors and high commissioners who will now head their missions and embassies in Kenya.

“By the dint of Article 132 (4) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, I do accept your letters of credence and authorize you to pursue the interests of your country by promoting the mutual friendship and bonds of friendship between our two nations and promoting to the widest extent possible, within the law, the mutual aspirations of the peoples of our two nations,” said President Ruto to the diplomats.

The Republic of Congo, Canada, Finland, Israel, Sweden, Spain, Belarus, the Slovak Republic, and Indonesia are the countries that have replaced their representatives.

The envoys pledged to strengthen ties between Kenya and their nations by fostering deeper collaboration in strategic sectors, including energy, trade, agriculture, health, and education, among others.

Joshua Brebner Tabha, who was recently appointed as the High Commissioner of Canada, plans to exploit the shared ideals between the two nations, such as Commonwealth links, to pursue matters of mutual interest.

He further commended Kenya's acceptance to lead the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission fighting gangs in Haiti, often at great cost, including loss of life for deployed soldiers.

“We deeply value Kenya’s leadership in regional and international forums and we are proud to stand alongside you and support the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti. Our joint efforts reflect a shared dedication to restoring stability and supporting the Haitian people,” he said.

Mr Brebner recently served in Ethiopia and Djibouti.

On her part, Finland Ambassador Riina-Riikka Heikka pledged to build on bilateral pacts agreed on during the state visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb in May.

“The relationship between Kenya and Finland is excellent. It is active, comprehensive, and ambitious. During my tenure, I’ll deepen our relationship in a meaningful way. I’ve already felt the warm welcome of this country and its people in a very unique way,” Heikka remarked.

The others include: Tyas Baskoro Adji (Indonesia), Jaime Alejandro (Spain), Maros Mitrik (Slovak Republic), Dzmitry Krasouski (Belarus), Leon Francois Yandouma (Republic of Congo), Hakan Akesson (Sweden), and Ambassador Gideon Behar (Israel).

The ambassadors cumulatively boast several decades of experience in foreign affairs, with a majority having held similar positions in African countries before.