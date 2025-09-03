Maraga calls out Ruto on Jubaland forces presence in Mandera

According to Maraga allowing foreign forces to operate in Kenya sets a dangerous precedent. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has voiced concern over reports that armed Jubaland forces from Somalia are operating in Mandera County, terming the development a grave constitutional and security violation.

Maraga said Kenya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are inviolable and called on President William Ruto to ensure the “prompt withdrawal” of the foreign troops.

“The protection of our borders is a fundamental duty imposed on the President and all state organs by the Constitution,” Maraga stated.

He further urged Parliament to demand a full explanation from the President on how the forces entered the country and under what legal framework they were allowed to operate.

STATEMENT ON THE PRESENCE OF JUBALAND FORCES IN KENYA



Recent reports confirming the entry and operations of armed Jubaland (Republic of Somalia) forces in Mandera County have raised profound constitutional, legal, and security concerns. As a sovereign state, Kenya’s borders are… — David Maraga (@dkmaraga) September 3, 2025

Citing Article 238 of the Constitution, Maraga emphasized that national security’s primary objective is to safeguard sovereignty and protect citizens.

He warned that allowing foreign forces to operate in Kenya sets a dangerous precedent that could embolden external actors and erode public trust in the government’s ability to guarantee safety.

“To our brothers and sisters in Mandera, and indeed all Kenyans, your rights, dignity, and safety are non-negotiable,” Maraga said, adding that no part of the country should feel abandoned due to “unconstitutional decisions taken by this reckless government.”

The former CJ stressed that safeguarding Kenya’s sovereignty and security is essential for national prosperity and must be jealously guarded for future generations.