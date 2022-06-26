× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Body of Tom Okwach retrieved from Abimbo goldmine in Siaya

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | Jun 26th 2022 | 2 min read
Tom Okwach's mother Joyce Achola at Ambimbo goldmine in Siaya county. [File, Standard]

The body of a miner trapped since December 2, 2021, at Abimbo goldmine in Bondo, Siaya County, has been retrieved.

Tom Okwach’s body was retrieved seven months after he and seven others were trapped inside the mine after the walls of the shafts they were digging in collapsed.

Two other miners they were with on that day were able to run out unhurt. Six other gold miners were rescued alive.

"Even though we have not found him alive, it is a relief to the family because we can now plan to give him a decent burial," said the deceased's brother, Fred Ogunde.

KEEP READING

Okwach, 25, whose family described him as disciplined and hardworking was eight months old in the mining field.

Speaking to The Standard a month into the search, Okwach's family said they received some help from the government in the initial stages of the rescue.

However, they were plunged into debt as they battled to hire local rescuers after the government abandoned them.

“It is not easy for us as a family. We have tried our best. We will stay at the mine until we find him,” said Okwach’s father, Martin Shikuku.

A message echoed by Okwach’s mother, Ms Ocholla, amid sobs: “I do not know what I ever did to deserve this… I lost my first son years ago and Okwach has always been the breadwinner. I hope I will see him alive once again.”

The miner’s wife Jacklyn Okwach added that the search for her husband had taken a toll on her. “Life has been hard since my husband was trapped. I miss seeing him. I think of him and I get stressed,” said the mother of two.

Jacklyn appealed for help, saying she would wish to see her husband alive or dead.

“This will give us peace as a family. It has not been easy,” said Jacklyn.

[Additional reporting by Isaiah Gwengi and Harold Odhiambo]

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Bale set to join MLS side Los Angeles FC
Wales forward Gareth Bale on Sunday appeared to confirm his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC (LAFC)
At least 17 bodies found in South African night club
Eyewitnesses told the Daily Dispatch newspaper that bodies were lying inside the venue as if they had collapsed on the floor.

MOST READ

IEBC appeals order on MP Sabina's summons
IEBC appeals order on MP Sabina's summons

POLITICS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The forgotten miner: For months, few remembered Tom Okwach

By Isaiah Gwengi and Olivia Odhiambo | 1 hour ago

The forgotten miner: For months, few remembered Tom Okwach
One feared dead, scores injured in Nairobi Expressway pile-up

By Winfrey Owino | 3 hours ago

One feared dead, scores injured in Nairobi Expressway pile-up
Military veterans laud new law allowing service after retirement

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | 4 hours ago

Military veterans laud new law allowing service after retirement
Lang'ata Road should have been Ras Makonnen to fete Jomo's friend

By Kamau Ngotho | 6 hours ago

Lang'ata Road should have been Ras Makonnen to fete Jomo's friend

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC