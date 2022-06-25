Brace for cold weekend as temperatures hit below 10 degrees

Pair of shoe on icy road in winter. [iStockphoto]

You will now be forced to bundle up warmly for the next few weeks, the Kenya Meteorological Department (Kenya Met) has warned.

Several parts of the country will experience extreme cold conditions with some areas registering as low as four (4) degrees Celsius.

In Nairobi, mornings are most likely to be overcast with light rainfall, and showers are expected in some parts of the county in the afternoon and at night, as has been experienced this week.

In a circular earlier this week, the weatherman also said that parts of Central, the Rift Valley, and Lake Victoria will experience rain.

“A few areas in the Highlands east of the Rift Valley and along the coast will be forecast with rainfall. The remainder of the country will most likely be dry,” the institution said.

Nights are likely to be extremely cold with temperatures dropping to between four- fifteen (4-15) degrees.

“Maximum (day-time) temperatures are likely to range from 19 - 29 degrees C.”

Parts of Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Nyeri, and Kirinyaga will experience low temperatures of below ten (10) degrees.

Rally enthusiasts thronging Naivasha town have also been advised to carry umbrellas as rain is expected, with minimal sunny intervals.

“This weekend, Naivasha may have scattered showers with sunny breaks. Get your umbrellas and enjoy yourselves,” the Met department said.

Experts have advised Kenyans to exercise caution during the cold season, to wade off respiratory diseases like flu, pneumonia, common cold, and asthma.

