× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

List: Documents Senator Sakaja is required to provide as proof of study

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | Jun 17th 2022 | 2 min read

Commission for University Education Chairperson Nyaigotti Chacha. [David Gichuru, Standard]

 

The Commission for University Education (CUE) is now requiring Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to provide ten documents as proof of enrollment and graduation from Team University, Uganda.

Sakaja is required to provide among others; A letter of admission from the university, a valid student ID, transcripts, evidence of course units taken, a graduation booklet with his name on it, and a photo of him in his graduation gown.

This comes amid controversy over the validity of Sakaja’s degree. The Nairobi Senator is accused of faking a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from Uganda’s Team University. He allegedly graduated from the private institution in October 2016.

KEEP READING

“The Commission received complaints from members of the public and civil society casting doubts on the authenticity of the degree certificate submitted to CUE by Sakaja.  The gravity of the matters raised, made the Commission to revoke its decision to recognize the degree qualification in Kenya pending further investigations in liaison with other relevant investigative agencies,” CUE chairperson Nyaigotti Chacha said in a statement Friday.

The Senator, who has been asked to appear before the Commission on Monday, June 20 to aid in investigations is also required to show receipts of application and tuition fee and submit names of his lecturers during his study period.

Cue further stated that it had written to Teams University seeking more information on Sakaja’s degree, worried about the rise in the acquisition of fraudulent academic certificates.

“The problem of fraudulent degree certificates has become endemic and bears a huge reputational risk to the University academic programmes.  We shall work tirelessly to guard against this threat to our education system and as a Commission we will blacklist any university which colludes on the issuance of fraudulent degrees,” it said.

The commission also denied President Uhuru’s involvement in the matter as has been alleged by the Senator. “Any Allegations that the Head of State is involved in any way in these ongoing investigations are false and malicious and must be treated with the contempt they deserve.”

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

WHO to rename monkeypox due to stigma claims
So far, 1,600 cases of the disease have been recorded globally in recent weeks. 72 deaths have so far been reported in countries where virus was already endemic.
Bayern agree deal for Liverpool's Mane- reports
Bayern Munich have agreed terms with Liverpool to sign Sadio Mane, British media reported on Friday (Jun 17).

MOST READ

Drivers of matatu and tractor killed in head-on collision on Kiambu Road
Drivers of matatu and tractor killed in head-on collision on Kiambu Road

COUNTIES

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
EACC goes after Lands official Sh1.2b assets

By Paul Ogemba | 2 hours ago

EACC goes after Lands official Sh1.2b assets
Theatre over academic credentials a blemish on the nation's moral fabric

By Patrick Muinde | 2 hours ago

Theatre over academic credentials a blemish on the nation's moral fabric
Is George Wajackoyah the promised Mulembe Prince?

By Robert Amalemba and Josphat Thiongó | 2 hours ago

Is George Wajackoyah the promised Mulembe Prince?
Sakaja responds, cites mischief in degree row

By Betty Njeru and Allan Mungai | 4 hours ago

Sakaja responds, cites mischief in degree row

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC