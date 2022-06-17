× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Senator Sakaja not summoned, police say

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | Jun 17th 2022 | 2 min read
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. [File, Standard]

 

Police have dismissed reports of the alleged arrest of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on Friday.

It has now emerged that the Senator presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu.

“The true position is that the Senator presented himself at DCI headquarters following earlier newspaper reports that he was wanted by police over the university degree matter being canvassed by courts and electoral mechanisms,” police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said.

Sakaja was however turned away upon arrival. 

KEEP READING

His communications aide Martin Gitau on Friday told The Standard that four people who introduced themselves as DCI detectives picked Sakaja up from his office at Riverside a few minutes to 4pm.

“They came in two cars and took him away. Sakaja was meeting Kamba leaders at his office at the time,” Gitau said.

The Standard couldn’t independently verify the claims.

Nairobi County Police Commander John Mugera said he was unaware of Sakaja’s arrest.

“I’m not aware of any reports that the said senator was arrested by police today afternoon,” he said on phone.

His lawyer Adrian Kamotho told The Standard that he wasn’t sure whether Sakaja presented himself to the DCI officers or he was arrested.

“I’m here at the DCI Headquarters on Kiambu Road, and the detectives tell me that I can’t access my client. I don’t know which room they’re holding him in, or the offence that he’s allegedly committed,” said Kamotho.

Earlier Friday, Sakaja alleged witch-hunt after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reportedly took up a matter in which he is alleged to have forged a bachelor’s degree certificate.

“Threats of arrest and prosecution by the State will not intimidate us or change the will of the people of Nairobi. DCI boss George Kinoti, I am at my Riverside office, come [and arrest me], or let me know if you’d like me to come over [to your office on Kiambu Road,” Sakaja said on Facebook on Friday morning.

The lawmaker is accused of faking a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from Team University, Uganda. He allegedly graduated from the private institution of higher learning in October 2016.

The matter is pending determination by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s Dispute Resolution Committee.

Sakaja is eyeing the Nairobi governorship seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

In Kenya, it is mandatory for anyone seeking governorship or presidency to be a holder of at least a bachelor’s degree.

 

