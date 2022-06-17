Don't be arm-twisted by politicians, journalists told
NATIONAL
By
David Njaaga
| Jun 17th 2022 | 2 min read
Journalists in Kenya have been urged to resist being used by politicians to further their ulterior agenda.
The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) president Churchill Otieno said that during the electioneering period, rogue politicians attempt to use journalists to evade accountability.
Otieno made the remarks at the Sarova Stanley in Nairobi on Friday, June 17, when KEG held a ceremony in honour of the late celebrated journalist Philip Ochieng.
“A role that journalists must hold dear, is the right to offend [leaders who fail to deliver on their mandate],” he said.
“We should serve the truth. That would boost the confidence that the society has in journalists,” added Otieno.
KEEP READING
The KEG president also asked newsmen to rein in on colleagues who flout the Journalism Code of Conduct.
John Githongo, a former investigative journalist, urged journalists to resist the temptation of taking bribes.
“Senior people [in government and other influential sectors] are now calling journalists to give them ‘news’, offer bribes and threaten reporters and editors. Governments are known for weaponising news,” said Githongo.
“The oligarchs have since decided that it’s easier to buy media houses [to push their agenda] than pay lawyers [in courts] to influence the public opinion,” added Githongo, who is now an activist and commentator on governance.
KEG has assured Kenyans of free, objective and balanced coverage before, during and after the August 9, 2022 General Election.
RELATED VIDEOS
Lost in translation: Reflections on racism, how Chinese online industry exploits African childrenToday, if you type, ‘Feizhou/非洲’ the Chinese word for ‘Africa’ into search bars on international social media platforms, you’ll find these videos, even sometimes garnering millions of views.
UK gives go-ahead to US extradition of WikiLeaks' founder AssangeAssange is wanted by U.S. authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.
MOST READ
Drivers of matatu and tractor killed in head-on collision on Kiambu Road
COUNTIES
By Mate Tongola
- President Kenyatta Signs Into Law The Military Veterans Bill, 2022
NATIONAL
By PSCU
- Why JKIA had a blackout on Tuesday night
NAIROBI
- Governor: Azimio opts for consensus
POLITICS
By Jane Mugambi
- Kenya Kwanza task force member Edward Mwachinga dead
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Lobby now drives Sakaja degree drama to Museveni State House
NATIONAL
By Mate Tongola