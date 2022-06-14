× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Kenya's failed dreams of setting up an 'opium empire'

NATIONAL
By Amos Kareithi | Jun 14th 2022 | 2 min read
Colonel Ewart Grogan was one of the pioneer colonial settlers who benefitted from the skewed government land allocation sanctioned by the Colonies Office in London. [File, Standard]

Kenyans have gone gaga that a presidential candidate has grand plans of transforming the country into a billion-dollar drug empire that could challenge the opium fields of Colombia and Afghanistan.

Since he was cleared to contest the presidency, George Wajackoyah of the Roots party has created waves with his promises of establishing commercial farming of bhangi whose final product he proposes to sell and pay off the Chinese debts.

Apparently, this is not the first time establishment of bhangi farming on a large scale is being mooted as a panacea for Kenya’s economic problems.

The original plan however to transform Kenya into one big bhangi-growing country was proposed 120 years ago by an enterprising journalist turned prospector and land dealer, Ernest Gedge.

Although Gedge was not a presidential contender when he first came to Kenya in 1902, he was quite a character.

KEEP READING

He had worked for The Times in 1893 in Uganda and counted Captain Fredrick Lugard and Nabongo Mumia of Wanga as his friends.

He, however, made his name not in the killing fields of South Africa where the Matebele warriors battled British soldiers but as a middleman who acted for filthy rich land speculators based in London.

It was while working as an agent of an East African syndicate that he made an indecent proposal to Charles Eliot, who was the Commissioner-General of East Africa Protectorate.

While visiting the Nabongo, he penned a letter on November 13, 1902, to the East African Syndicate (EAS) board, explaining he had consulted widely on opium growing in the East African Protectorate and was encouraged by conversations with Charles Hobley, who was then in charge of Nyanza.

"I am of the opinion that it is worthwhile to follow this matter (opium) as I have reason to believe a good marketable quality is grown in this country."

He wanted the colonial government to grant the EAS the monopoly rights for sale, production and concession for a certain period.

Upon receipt of Gedge’s letter, the EAS responded on August 17, 1903, formally requesting that they be allocated 500 square miles of land on freehold title.

Ultimately, the company secured 1,300 square km or 321,236 acres of land on freehold tenure at a time government’s annual reports of 1908/1909 told of the problems provincial administrators were having in controlling the consumption of bhangi and all DCs and chiefs had already been put on high alert to stamp out the vice.

Another report in 1909 traced bhangi growing to Indian hemp to the whole of Kavirondo districts and has seen a great deal of trouble in crime.

Eliot resigned on June 21, 1904, saying, "Lord Lansdowne ordered me to refuse grants of land giving a monopoly to the East Africa Syndicate. I have refused to execute these instructions, which I consider unjust and impolitic."

The syndicate never actualised Gedge’s dreams of an opium empire.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Former Manchester City Kompany named new Burnley manager to succeed Dyche
Burnley have appointed former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany as their new manager to take over from Sean Dyche, the Championship club (second-tier
Red Bull Street Style football: Two-Time world finalist Murimi to light up the national challenge in Nairobi
Two-time Freestyle Football World Championship finalist Edward ‘Gattuso’ Murimi is among the 16 players who will battle it out in the Red Bull Street Style national challenge

MOST READ

Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree
Advocacy group writes to Janet Museveni over Sakaja degree

AFRICA

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Police: Reasons why Jowie should be jailed

By Paul Ogemba | 4 hours ago

Police: Reasons why Jowie should be jailed
Reprieve for JSC as Appeals court lifts order stopping judges hiring

By Kamau Muthoni | 4 hours ago

Reprieve for JSC as Appeals court lifts order stopping judges hiring
Third Senate to be remembered for funds fight, impeachments

By Josphat Thiongó | 4 hours ago

Third Senate to be remembered for funds fight, impeachments
Violence in marriages a setback to child rights

By Ndungu Gachane | 4 hours ago

Violence in marriages a setback to child rights

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC