Chebukati: We won't clear Mike Sonko for Mombasa Governor race

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. [ File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says Mike Sonko won’t be cleared to run for Mombasa Governor.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said Sonko was disqualified because he had been impeached during his tenure as the Governor of Nairobi County.

In his address at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Saturday, June 4, Chebukati said Sonko had been hounded out of office on allegations of gross violation of the Constitution.

Sonko was eyeing the Mombasa governorship on a Wiper Party ticket in the August 9 polls.

The former county chief was removed from office by MCAs on December 17, 2020, a decision that was later ratified by the Senate.

Karungo wa Thang’wa, a former Youth and Sports CEC in Kiambu County, has also been barred from running after he was impeached by MCAs on October 23, 2019 for gross misconduct.

At least four other aspirants were also disqualified in the upcoming polls over various reasons.

They include former Mombasa Water CEO Anthony Mkala Chitavi, who was seeking Mombasa Governorship, and former Karen Ward MCA David Mberia.

Share this story