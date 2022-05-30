Raila Odinga set to attend William Kamoti's burial in Kilifi.

Azimio la Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga speaks during a past event in Galole, Tana River County. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate and ODM leader Raila Odinga is today expected to attend the burial of Rabai MP William Kamoti at his Mwamuru home in Kilifi County.

Kamoti died on Sunday after his vehicle was involved in a road accident at Maziwa along the Malindi - Mombasa highway. He was 61.

According to Kilifi North OCPD Jonathan Koech, the MP’s car rolled into a ditch after swerving to avoid colliding with an oncoming truck.

The ODM legislator who was first elected MP for Rabai in 2013 had earlier been cleared to contest in the August 9 General Elections after presenting his nomination credentials to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), according to Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire.

Rabai MP William Kamoti. [File, Standard]

The MP's family is awaiting postmortem results at the Kilifi District Hospital ahead of his burial.

